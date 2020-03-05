<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fire in the early hours of Thursday razed nine shops in a shopping complex in Popo Area, near the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo.

The fire incident tagged ‘severe’ by firemen, it was learnt, started around 12am in one of the shops.

Residents of the area told newsmen that the fire destroyed goods in the shops that were recently stocked.

The burnt goods, according to them, included tailoring and furniture materials.

The Administrative Officer of the Osun State Fire Services, Fatai Aremu, told newsmen that firemen were informed of the incident around 12:30 am.





He said it took the men several hours to put out the fire.

Aremu said, “We received a distress call from the scene around 12:30 am on Thursday and our men immediately moved into the area.

“We were there for several hours before we could subdue the fire. It affected nine shops. Furniture, tailoring materials were being sold there and the shops were completely razed.

“The impact of the fire was severe, and the loss very huge. we are still investigating the cause. However, preliminary findings of the possible cause point to electric spark in one of the affected shops.”