<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Six temporary shops were burnt down at Kofar Ruwa Market (Kasuwar ‘Yan Rodi) in Kano on Sunday night as firefighters battled to curtail its spread.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed, told newsmen in Kano on Monday that six shops were affected by the fire incident which source was yet to be identified.

He said a distress call from one Usman Danladi was received at about 10:10 pm saying that there was fire outbreak at the market.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene of the incident at about 10:15 pm to stop the fire from spreading to other shops,” he said.

He, however, said that there were no casualties, but that property yet to be estimated were lost to the fire outbreak.

He advised traders to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of triggering fire as a way of guarding against future occurrence.

Mohammed also advised residents to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers at home to enable them to curtail fire outbreak before calling on the fire service.

He said the cause of the fire was still unknown but that investigation has begun.