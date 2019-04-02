<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Property worth millions of naira was on Tuesday burnt to ashes in Calabar, capital of Cross River State following fire out break at Eyo Edem street of Calabar LGA of the state.

Over six houses and four shops were razed down following the fire incident.

An eyewitness account said that the fire outbreak started at about 2.30am on Tuesday morning.

Another source by name Stanley Okechuwu who claimed to be a trader in the area who spoke about the causes of the fire maintained that the “fire may have spark up when NEPA brought light adding that in the early hours of Tuesday”.

He said that he is of the opinion that one of the shop owners may have closed thier shops without putting off thier electrical appliances, leading to outbreak of fire.

“In my opinion I think one of the shop’s owner may have left an electrical appliances on and went home which ignited the fire when the light was later restored in the early hours of the morning”

However, another eyewitness Ekpo Samuel stated that the he is happy that officials of the fire service responded on time on time shortly after a distress call was made,“I thank the fire service officials for their prompt response”

But however called on the Cross River State Government to make available equipment to which include functional fire-fighting equipment that can aid the agency in the discharge of their duties in time of crises.

However, there was no casualty in terms of death or injuries recorded as a result of the inferno, but property worth millions of naira were destroyed as none of the occupants was able to pick out anything from the buildings which were completely raze down as a result of the inferno.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of State Fire Service, Mr Cletus Makpere, said the officials responded to fire outbreak on time.

“The fire men were called about 2.30 am on Tuesday to put off fire out break at Eyo Edem. The cause of the fire is still under investigations; our men have gone there for post fire inspection to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak, that is the situation”

“We have not done the cost of the property burnt and we are expected our men to come back with the report. From the report, we shall know what was burnt and what was at risk” he stated.