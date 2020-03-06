<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Residents of Gindin Dorowa town in Wukari local govern­ment area of Taraba State were on Thursday thrown into pandemonium over the fire incident that destroyed almost two hundred bags of rice and some processing equipments in the mill.

The incident which oc­curred at about midnight, but youths of the communi­ty who were at a ‘bachelor’s night’ party closed to the rice mill promptly move into the scene and assisted to salvage the situation.

Dr. Boyi Fachano, chair­man of the Gindin Dorowa Rice Mill Association re­vealed that some dirt parked in a particularly place and were later burned in the night led to the inferno.





According to him, “The fire burned down 170 bags of processed rice, one hundred and fifty bags of raw rice, three of our processing ma­chines, one shop, a union of­fice and one fashion designer store. The whole thing started like a joke, our people were able to quench it the first time, the second time not knowing that the fire pene­trated underneath the rice waste product and when it sparked out, it was beyond their control because there was gas inside the milling house.”