A mid day inferno, on Saturday, razed part of the popular Aiyegbaju Market located at the old governor’s office road, Osogbo, the Osun State Capital.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with newsmen about the incident in Osogbo, the fire started around noon and razed part of the market.

Men of the State Fire Service at Oke Fia in Osogbo were immediately contacted while the team from the federal fire service stormed the market with the newly deployed fire fighter truck to curtail the fire.

Some of the owners of affected shops have not opened while the fire rages.

As at the time of filling this report, it could not be ascertained the actual cost of goods lost to the fire incident, but a reliable source claimed it was caused by electrical faults and that there was no casualty.