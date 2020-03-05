<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inferno has razed part of the popular Gujungu Market in Taura Local Government area of Jigawa State.

State Spokesman of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, SC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday.

He said the wild fire started from tents of textile sellers at about 4:00PM of Tuesday.

Adamu explained that the wild fire has destroyed about 250 tents and properties worth millions of naira.

He said the cause of the inferno is yet to be identified at the time of filing the report.





Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Yusuf Sani Babura, said state government was making efforts to help the affected persons.

He also attributed the cause of fire to the rampant usage of fire by some traders to warm themselves, fish and meat sellers and other related businesses.

Chairman of the market Alhaji Salisu Dan’azumi, also confirmed the incident to newsmen. He said the inferno destroyed properties worth over ten million Naira.

Dan’azumi said the fire was only put out due to the efforts of security agencies and persons in the area.