A fire outbreak has been reported at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.
The cause of the fire is still unknown but the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, described it as a bush fire.
According to Yakubu, firefighters are currently working to control the spread of the fire.
She said the incident did not affect flight operations.
