



Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at Gashua Hay market in Yobe State.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the fire which started on Saturday night raged till Sunday morning.

Alhaji Ibrahim Faraja, one of the traders at the market, said items such as animal feed, food stuff, timber shades processing machines and cement worth millions of naira, were destroyed in the inferno.





Faraja said he lost cements worth over N3 million naira in his shop.

He said though the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, residents suspect it to be from smokers ganging up around the market.

He appealed to federal and state governments and other concerned authorities to come to their aid.

The incident comes less than a week after many shops were destroyed in a fire outbreak at Katsina Central Market.