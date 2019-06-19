<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A fire outbreak has razed down 25 shops early Wednesday morning at the Gombe Main Market.

According to eye witnesses’ account, the inferno, which started around 1:45am on Wednesday, lasted for four hours and completely destroyed more than 25 shops, affecting the livelihood of over 300 people.

Speaking to newsmen, Chairman of the market traders’ association, Alhaji Uba Abdullahi, attributed the inferno to electrical fault when electricity supply was restored to the market.

He said, according to rough estimate, property worth over N50 million were lost to the inferno.

Uba Abdullahi added that the inferno affected tailors, dealers of plastic items and hides and skin traders among others.

The chairman therefore, called on the marketers to always switch off their electrical appliances after closing from the market to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

“We are lacking proper street layout in the market which made it difficult to get easy access to the shops during emergency like fire outbreak. As such, because of lack of proper planning, people were watching helplessly while their shops was being razed down by the fire,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Alhaji Mohammed Malala, who visited the scene, sympathised with the marketers and promised to forward the matter to the government for appropriate action.