An evening inferno has razed 200 shops in Makurdi Modern Market on Tuesday in Benue state.
A trader, James Ekeson, who spoke to newsmen said the fire started at about 6:30 pm when the market was closed.
He said nobody can tell the cause of the fire as the market closed 5:30 pm and nobody remained behind.
Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.
