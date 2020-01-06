<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An 11-year-old student of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha in Anambra State, has been burnt beyond recognition inside the school hostel.

The deceased, a JSS 1 student, it was gathered was inside the hostel when the incident occurred while others went for devotion.

“Property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno while the deceased was burnt beyond recognition”, a witness said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the cause of the fire and value of property destroyed were yet to be ascertained.

Mohammed said, “One Rev. Dr. Kajetan Anuforo, the Principal of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Awada reported at Awada Police Station that there was a fire outbreak in the school at a section of the school dormitory when the students were out in the field for prayers.

“The fire which completely burnt down a dormitory block was eventually put off by the concerted efforts of the staff and students of the School.

“However, when the dust settled, it was discovered that a JSS 1 student identified as one Chigozie Dim Anyichie aged 11 years, who did not go out with other students for prayers, was caught up in the inferno and burnt beyond recognition.

“Police detectives led by DPO Awada Division, Tony Adeyi, visited the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was certified dead by doctor.”

Mohammed added that the corpse had been photographed and deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has commiserated with the family of the victim and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.