



A fire that broke out in the night at the Iddo railway terminal in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos kept firefighters busy up till this morning.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, started on Sunday from one of the shanties close to the terminal and spread to warehouses and shops closeby.

Sources said the warehouses were filled with flammable items, including candles.





The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the fire was caused by a power surge following the sudden restoration of electricity at shanties behind the terminus.

“While there appears to be no loss of life, the agency is working alongside the Lagos and Federal Fire Services to control the fire and curtail the extensive spread of the flames”, he said.