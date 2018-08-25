Property worth millions of naira was destroyed on Thursday night by fire, which razed the residence of the immediate past Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof Michael Ibadin.

The inferno, according to sources, was a result of power surge, which started late around 7pm, leaving a significant part of the building, located at the university’s senior staff quarters, completely razed down.

Efforts by men of the various fire service in the state and university community was to no avail, as the entire top floor of the duplex was gutted by fire, destroying all vital documents, including the don’s certificates and other valuables.

When newsmen visited the affected building at the Ugbowo Campus of the university, fire fighters and other rescue teams had left, though relics of destruction were visible, as the distraught renowned professor of Paediatric was seen helplessly salvaging what was left of his household.

Giving an account of the sad incident, Ibadin said: “I just returned home about 7pm.

There was blackout, so I directed that the generating set be put on.

“Some minutes after the generator was switched on, I saw fumes coming from one of the rooms.

I immediately switched off the generator and took out my fire extinguisher to combat the fire, with the help of neighbours and some security men in my house.

“I also immediately contacted the fire service station in the campus, which is the closest to my house, and that of UBTH.

But their efforts was not good enough and I was not impressed at all with their poor response to emergency.