Three buildings and four shops located on Oke-Itoku Road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State were on Thursday gutted by fire.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the fire started from one of the buildings in the area and later spread to the others.

The eyewitness explained that the fire started around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday before the residents of the buildings alerted men of the state fire service.

According to the source, it took the men of fire service about three hours before the fire was doused.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

One of the victims, Nurudeen Olaleye said, he lost his university, Law school, call to bar, birth and other professional certificates to the inferno.

The legal practitioner appealed to the state government to come to their aid by cushioning the effects of their lost items.

He said, “I don’t live here. It was in the middle of the night that I was called upon that the house has been razed by fire. Several efforts were made to call upon men of the fire service but, it took about three hours before the fire service could put out the fire, that was why the impact of the fire is this much.

“People really lost valuables worth millions of naira. Personally, I also lost valuable items.

“I lost my certificate which I kept in my room, my birth certificate, university certificate, law school certificate and other certificates were lost to the fire incident .”

Another victim of the fire incident, Kudrat Oladipupo lamented that she left her shop last night and only got to know about the incident this morning.

She said “I got here and everything is gone. I couldn’t even take anything out. Only God knows what happened. We are appealing to the government to assist us. This is where we get money to feed.”