A midnight fire has razed a section of the famous Urhokpota hall in Bénin City, the Edo State capital. Urhokpota (“Okpota’s gate”) hall was first built during the reign of Oba Ozolua in the 15th century.

It was reconstructed in 1906 and used for coronation activities of a new Oba. It is at the Urhokpota hall that a new Oba is first unveiled to the people and his chosen name made known.

Governor Godwin Obaseki first declared his intention to run for governor at the Urhokpota hall in 2015.

The fire was said to have been put out by combined efforts of Ogbe community as the Edo Fire Service refused to turn up.

One of the hall attendants, Mr. Moses Obamwonyi, said he received an anonymous call that his office was on fire. Obamwonyi said he quickly got to the place and ensured that the fire was put out.

His words, “I asked a neighbour to take me here. I got here and went to the fire service department and they said they were handicapped. They said besides having no water, they said their trucks were bad.

“I took the risk and put off the electrical switch. I ran to Ogbe community and shouted for help that Urhokpota is on fire.

The community came out and we went to Ethiopia Publishing premises. They allowed us use the water there. It was the water there and the help from the community members that enabled us to curtail the fire.

“It would have gotten worse if not the cooperation of Ogbe community. This place would have become debris.”

Chairman of Oredo local government, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, could not be reached for comments.