Some buildings inside popular Balogun market, located on Lagos Island are currently on fire.

The fire outbreak is reported to have started from Anambra Plaza at Martins area of the market.

The inferno, according to eyewitnesses have spread to about five structures and firefighters are currently battling it.





Traders are however in a great panic as they are trying to salvage their goods and move to safety.

Newsmen recall that some shops and buildings in this same Balogun market were engulfed in a fire outbreak on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.