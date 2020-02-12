<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An early morning fire Wednesday gutted the mammy market located at the Mogadishu cantonment popularity known as Abacha barracks in Abuja.

Details of how the fire started is not immediately known but men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Fire Service and their counterparts from the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), were on ground to put off the fire.





Mogadishu, cantonment located along the Abuja/Nyanaya road was sometime ago attacked by the Boko Haram terrorists who planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), that killed scores of people and injured several others.

Already the military personnel have deployed men of the Nigerian army police, Navy, and Air police told the tri-service barracks to maintain law and order