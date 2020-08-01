



Fire gutted a foam market in the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The incident happened around 1pm at 16, Ladipo Street in Mushin, said Spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor.





He added that first responders including LASEMA operatives have been deployed in the scene to prevent the fire from escalating to adjoining buildings.

According to Okunbor, no casualty has been recorded as of the time of filing this report.