Fire on Sunday gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source told newsmen that the fire started at about 12:30 pm from a burning bush near the building housing the commission, gutting parts of the office, while firefighters battled to save what was left of it.

The spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident saying, “At about 12:30 pm of today 2/2/2020, there was fire incident at the INEC office, Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol team led by DPO of Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and Fire Service department was contacted. Scene was cordoned off and effort is ongoing to put off the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings. The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning. However, the extent of damages done is yet to be determined.”

Meanwhile, seven people have escaped death in another fire incident in Onitsha, Anambra State.





The fire which began at 10:30 am emanated from a faulty gas cylinder that exploded in a residential building, engulfing the entire building.

SP Haruna, Anambra State Police Command’s spokesperson said: “The Fire allegedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured which exploded in the course of using it for the first time.

“As a result, A total of seven (7) persons namely: Nonso Okafor ‘m’, Nkechi Chinyere Okafor ‘f,’ Chisoba Okafor ‘m’, Ebuka Okafor ‘m’, Nwabuchi Chukwutor ‘m’, Chialuka Nwabuchi ‘m’ and Ifeoma Nwabuchi ‘f’ sustained varying degrees of injuries while property worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

“Following the distress call, Police patrol team led by DPO inland town Division rushed to the scene and the fire was put off by local volunteers.

“Meanwhile, the Area was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot and casualties taken to Boromeo/Minas hospitals Onitsha for medical attention. No loss of life and victims are responding to treatment.”