<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The popular Dugbe market in Ibadan is currently on fire.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m., according to a report

Witnesses told newsmen that the fire started from a shop called Pelly Furniture and burnt to other shops that sell artworks, mattresses, designer clothes, bags, pieces of jewellery and glasses.





A Toyota Matrix car parked on the roadside by a man who came to buy foodstuff at the market also got burnt in the process.

At the time of filing this report, police officers and firefighters had arrived and were about to put out the fire.

Owners of affected businesses burst into tears at the scene of the fire.