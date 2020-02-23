<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In what could have degenerated into fire explosion has been averted by emergency responders on Lagos when a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, had its rear content detached from the vehicle on Otedola Bridge, outward Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Sunday morning.

The road has been cordoned off. Traffic already building up due to impediment.





Men of the Lagos State Fire Service, State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, the Police, among other emergency response and security team are on ground to save the situation from escalating.

Motorists are being diverted into Otedola-Omole Estate to link Berger outward Lagos.

At press time, trans-loading into another tanker ongoing. Motorists moving outward Lagos are advised to avoid the axis for now by diverting into alternative routes inside Ikeja to link Berger to connect Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and continue their journey.