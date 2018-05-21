No fewer than 12 rooms and one shop were razed in a fire that occurred at Tudun Murtala Layin Maiunguwa in Kano.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday that the incident happened around 11:50 a.m.

“We received a distress call early hours of Monday from one Malam Abdullahi at about 11:50 a.m that there is a fire outbreak at a dwelling house.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent our firefighting vehicle to the scene at about 12:15pm to quench the fire,“ he said.

Mohammed said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In another development, the Fire service spokesman said that one Bashir Haruna, 15, was reported to have drowned when he fell into an open water on Sunday evening at Sheka Layin Malam Sani Mohammed, Soron Dinki, in Kano metropolis.

Mohammed said that a good Samaritan informed the service at about 5:40 p.m that a body was found floating on the water.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene, at about 6:10 p.m.” he said.

According to him, the deceased was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead and his corpse later handed to his brother, Salisu Haruna.

The public relations officer advised the general public to stop bathing in ponds, stressing that people ”should go to their house and bath.”