Not less than 10 shops were destroyed following a fire outbreak in a market located in Baga, Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The fire outbreak, which occurred on Sunday night, destroyed many goods and properties.

The amount of goods damaged as well as the cause of the inferno is, however, not been ascertained.

Newsmen confirmed that the shops destroyed are considered by the traders to be the main shops with more goods in the market.