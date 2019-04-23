<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Festus Keyamo, SAN, the spokesperson of the APC 2019 presidential campaign organization, has given reason why late Chief Gani Fawehinmi supported President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo on Tuesday said the late human rights activist sided with Buhari till death because of his fight against corruption.

Keyamo said this on his Twitter page in his posthumous birthday message to Fawehinmi.

He wrote: “Happy 81st posthumous birthday to my boss, Chief Gani Fawehinmi. You abhorred corruption; that’s why you stood by PMB till death.

“Your staunch disciples and your son, Mohammed, are still on the path you left for us. Thank u for standing by me in all my struggles. Rest in peace, sir.”

Recall that Buhari conferred GCON title on MKO Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe as well as the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, posthumously for his role in the actualisation of the June 12 polls.