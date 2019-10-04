<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), counsel to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has described the conditions of his client’s bail as “stringent.”

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday granted bail to Sowore.

As part of his bail conditions, Sowore was barred from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of his trial on charges of treasonable felony, among others.

He was also barred from traveling out of Abuja while the trial lasts.

Ojukwu granted bail to Sowore in the sum of N100m, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, who must be resident in Abuja, must also have landed assets worth the bail sum in Abuja, and they are to deposit the original title documents of the assets with the court.

The judge also ordered him to deposit the sum of N50m in the account of the court as security.

Sowore and his co-defendant will be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service pending when they would meet the bail conditions.