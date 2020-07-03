



Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has distanced himself from the newly floated political movement, National Consultative Front (NCF) saying he was not involved in the formation of the group.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, a communique issued in Abuja had stated that the NCF was formed as a political movement by 30 prominent Nigerian activists, professionals and academics to reform the country.

But Falana, whose name was mentioned alongside Oby Ezekwesili, Olisa Agbakoba and others as members of the group has disowned the movement.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, 2020, the lawyer said he was neither consulted nor attended the meeting where the group was launched.

Falana, however, commended the motivation of the leadership of the group saying he appreciates “all efforts aimed at creating an alternative platform with the potential of lifting the long-suffering people of Nigeria from economic and political stupor”.

He added that his clarification should not be interpreted as opposition to the movement and what it stands for.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to the launching of the Nigerian Consultative Forum (NCF) led by some notable Nigerians. I wish to commend all efforts aimed at creating an alternative platform with the potential of lifting the long-suffering people of Nigeria from an economic and political stupor. I also recognise the fact that some of the promoters of the NCF are people who are motivated by the common good. Many of them have made profound sacrifices to make Nigeria a better place to live,”





“In this light, I commend what appears to be the genuine motive of the organisers of the National Consultative Forum. However, I observe that my name has been mentioned as one of the pillars behind this initiative. While I appreciate the concern of the leadership of the new group to enlist my support, I wish to say that at no time have I been consulted neither did I attend the meeting where the forum was launched.

“I appreciate the almost desperate situation progressive Nigerians find themselves in the bid to save Nigeria from what looks like an imminent shipwreck. This might have informed the haste with which many honest and dedicated hands find themselves.

“This clarification should not be conceived as an opposition to all honest efforts designed to rescue Nigeria from the claws of abject poverty and increasing loss of hope. I wish to add that there are several efforts I have been involved lately and I believe there is a growing perspective that all efforts should be harmonised for maximum impact.

“At the appropriate time, we shall come before Nigerians to present the new platform which would be predicated upon the pro-masses oriented anti-poverty programme, and hopefully, the founders of the new initiative will be proud not to be left out.”

Recall that Olisa Agbakoba, whose name was also mentioned as a member of the group dissociated himself from the movement on Thursday, July 2, 2020, saying he was not consulted.