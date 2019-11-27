<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 52-year-old old female pastor, Charity Okpara, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of a four-month-old baby girl from her church member, Mrs blessing Okon.

Okpara, resident at number 10 Abiodun Kayode Street, Araromi Bus Stop, Ojo is facing a four-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful abduction and child trafficking before Chief Magistrate Mrs. Bola Osunsanmi.

Prosecuting ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde told the court Okpara committed the offences with others still at large on November 5 at number 5 Kayode Street, Ajangbadi, Okokomaiko, Lagos.

ASP Ayorinde alleged that the defendant stole the four-month-old baby, Princess Oluchi, from her mother through fraudulent means.

He said that all efforts made to locate the baby proved abortive.

The Chief Magistrate Osunsanmi, granted her bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until February 24, 2020.