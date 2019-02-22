



Residents of Umuabai Afara road in Umuahia the Abia state capital have been thrown into confusion as they woke up Friday morning to meet lifeless body of a yet-to-be-identified lady.

The lifeless body of the deceased lady, it was gathered caused the residents to be gripped with tension as many suspected that she could have been killed for ritual purpose but was later dumped in the area after apparently that they were being trailed.

Some residents of the area, who spoke anonymously, said they woke up on Friday morning to behold the corpse dumped on the side of the road in their area.

According to some of them, the deceased must have been strangled to death by some unscrupulous people for reasons best known to them, but later dumped her body in the area.

Meanwhile, operatives of the State Police Command who arrived the scene carried out some preliminary assessment of the corpse before evacuating it.

A female police officer with the Human Rights Department from World Bank Police Station, who led other policemen to evacuate the corpse, said that they got to know about the incident when some residents of the area reported the incident to the police.

The police officer who did not want her name mentioned in print said they were at the scene to remove the corpse because health workers from the Umuahia North Local Government Area were not on seat to evacuate the corpse due to the public holidays declared by the Federal Government ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday (today).

She added that the corpse would be deposited in a morgue within the state capital, while the police would commence investigation to ascertain what led to the death of the deceased.

When contacted the Police Public Relation officer in the state Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident.

He said the police got information about the incident and moved in to evacuate the body, adding that investigation to identify the deceased and arrest her killers had commenced.