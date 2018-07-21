The Feedmill Manager of Kingfarms Ltd., Oluwaseun Olorunfunmi (28) and two others have been sentenced to three years imprisonment over N1.8million fraud by a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The two other convicts, Oke Oluwasayo (47) and Bamigboye Abidemi (19) were arraigned at the Ago-Iwoye Magistrates’ Court, Ago-Iwoye on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of public peace.

The presiding magistrate, Senior Magistrate II, Esther Oluwafunmilayo Idowu noted that the convicts were convicted on 29 June, 2016 and the matter was adjourned till 5 July, 2018 for sentencing.

According to the judgment which was made available to newsmen, allocutus was also given at the last date and same was read out to the court.

The convicts prayed for leniency and did not stress the court, they were also remorseful and prayed the court to give them all mercy.

In her ruling, the magistrate sentenced two of the convicts, Olorunfunmi and Oluwasayo to three years imprisonment and the third convict eight months.

While the duo, Olorunfunmi and Oluwasayo were to pay N100, 000 each as fine, the third convict, Abidemi was to pay N80,000.

She found the convicts guilty on counts one and two but discharged and acquitted them on count three.

According to the magistrate, the sentence would run from 29 June, 2018.

The convicts were said to have conspired to wit stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Vol. 1 amended Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

According to count II, “that you Oluwaseun Olorunfunmi, Oke Oluwasayo, Bamigboye Abidemi and Akin Odelade now at large in the above mentioned Magistrate District steal 220 bags of soya beans meal valued at N8,500 per bag totalling N1,870,000.00 properties of Kingfarms Ltd., Awa-Ijebu and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Vol. 1 amended Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

“Count III: that you Oluwaseun Olorunfunmi, Oke Oluwasayo, Bamigboye Abidemi and Akin Odelade now at large in the above mentioned Magistrate conducted yourself in a manner which could cause the breach of public peace by inadequately feeding of layer birds at Kingfarms Ltd., Awa-Ijebu, thereby caused low production in eggs since January 2018 till date which made the farms to loose N6,800,000.00 and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 249 of the Criminal Code Vol. 1ammended Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.”

The convicts pleaded guilty to counts one and two and not guilty to count three. They also urged the court to allow them pay N100,000, N200,000 respectively.

The prosecutor, sergeant Abu Abdullahi later withdrew the count III charge against the convicts.

He told the court that the farm’s managing director, Dr. Stephen Habib Temitope had on June 21, 2018 reported that the accused and others now at large, did conspired to steal 220 bags of soya beans meal valued at N8,500 per bag.

He added that the stolen goods were conveyed in a lorry with the registration number KYA 889 XL.