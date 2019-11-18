<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely three months after the abduction of a Lecturer with the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, FUDMA, in Katsina State, Abubakar Idris, the management of the university has appealed to the abductors to release its staff from his captivity.

Idris, a lecturer in the University’s department of languages and linguistics was said to have been abducted by suspected bandits at his residence in Kaduna on 2nd August 2019.

The management of the university in a statement through its Acting Director Public Relations and Protocol, Habibu Garba Matazu and made available to newsmen in Katsina, said abductors of Idris up till now did not call for a ransom or any other reason for his abduction.

Matazu said the management has held an emergency meeting, reported the matter to all the relevant Security Agencies in Katsina State and the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari for intervention to rescue the missing lecturer from his abductors

According to the statement, “The University Management described as inhuman and abuse of human right, the abduction of a family man like Abubakar Idris whose detention has generated tension and uncertainties to members of the University community and his family in particular.

“The University assured the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and FUDMA branch, that it would not relent at working more closely with the security Agencies until the adducted staff of the University is rescued.

“In the spirit of sympathizing with the distracted family of Abubakar Idris, the University Management has resolved to give some financial support to the family of the victim and set up a three Man Committee to convey message and commiseration to the family.

“The University appealed to the abductors of its staff to kindly release him so he can report back to the workplace and to his loved ones,” Matazu stated.

The University, however, requested that fellow Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU members in all Nigerian Universities and the general public to offer prayers for the unconditional release of the abducted English lecturer.