The federal government has expressed its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, victim of the March 31 fatal shooting in Lagos.

It also said that the police has assured that the team suspected of involvement in the shooting had been arrested and were undergoing disciplinary procedure.

“Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, a victim of the March 31 fatal shooting in Lagos. PoliceNG have assured that the Team suspected of involvement in the shooting have been apprehended & are undergoing disciplinary procedure. Updates will be provided,” the FG wrote through the official Twitter handle of the presidency.

Johnson was a victim of a stray bullet when SARS officers tried to disperse a crowd during an operation to arrest another man they suspected was a criminal because of his dreadlocks.

The deceased was watching a Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Lagos on Sunday when he met his untimely death.

Nigerians, including celebrities, have since flooded various social media platforms to express their anger and also call for the disbandment of the anti-robbery squad using different hashtags like #EndSARSNow, #JusticeForKolade, #EndPoliceBrutality.

Bankole W also wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Johnson’s death.