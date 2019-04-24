<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Six people were yesterday feared killed in a cult clash involving suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity and a rival cult, the Eiye Confraternity.

It was learnt that the cults lost six persons – three on each side, in a reprisal, which occurred at Tosukun, Sagamu.

But Police Commissioner Bashir Makama told reporters that the case was a fresh one, stressing that one person was killed and that the remains had been deposited in a mortuary.

Makama, who has just replaced former Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu, said when details of what happened emerged, the information would be communicated to reporters.

He stated that a police inspector, Sunday Ogundapo, who was said to be missing, but actually escaped from hoodlums during the Ifo mayhem on Sunday, had reappeared with injuries inflicted on him by his assailants.

Makama said two other officers who conducted themselves unprofessionally in connection with the Ifo incident, had been identified and kept in police custody.

The police boss, who spoke while parading over 75 suspects, including 17 robbery suspects, kidnappers and cultists at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, said the sale of human parts was one of the challenges the command was facing.

He said he could not understand why people indulged in such heinous act, adding that the command had deployed tactical measures to arrest the situation.