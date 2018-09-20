Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Konduga town in Borno state.

The town is located along the Bama-Maiduguri road.

The incident is said to have occurred around 9pm on Wednesday and lasted for about two hours.

Wanori, Kaleri and Amarwa villages are the areas in Konduga said to be affected by the attack which left more than 20 houses destroyed.

A witness from Wanori, identified as Mala, told newsmen that the insurgents stormed the village heavily armed.

The witness said apart from burning down houses, the insurgents took away foodstuff from the residents.

Mala said the villagers fled to the bush for safety, hence he was unable to determine the number of people killed.

The insurgents fled when they saw a fighter jet, he added.

Another witness, Goni Abacha, a resident in Amarwa, said the insurgents also burned down some parts of his village.

“Many people were killed during the attack but I cannot confirm [how many people],” Abacha said.

Confirming the attack, Bello Dabbata, head of emergency response, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that his team has been deployed the area to get details of the incident.