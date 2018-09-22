The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the death of five persons in Ukum Council area of the state after an attack launched by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen, who rode on big motorcycles, invaded Tse Vue Village after Ayati settlement in the council, killing the victims in the process.

The attackers, reportedly suspected to belong to the gang of the wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, left the village unchallenged after the incident.

Commenting on the incident, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said: “Operatives, led by the DPO, Ukum, on reaching the scene, recovered five unconscious male victims, who appeared to have been strangled using ropes, and one man, who was injured and was rushed to the hospital.

“The five were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.”

He added said the state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, has ordered immediate investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the attackers, warning that the Command under his watch, would not hesitate to deal decisively with lawbreakers.