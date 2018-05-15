Two persons are feared dead in a robbery attack on an old generation bank in Ilawe Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

In the operation that lasted for over one hour, it was learnt that armed robbers killed a policeman and a bank worker.

Another bank worker was also reportedly shot by the bandits in the arm.

The yet to be identified policeman, according to sources, was an orderly attached to one of the council bosses in the state.

A source in the town told journalists that the armed bandits invaded the bank beside Alawe’s palace and broke the security door with the aid of a dynamite before entering the banking hall.

The eyewitness disclosed that the dynamite also blew up a blue colour Toyota Camry parked in the vicinity of the bank.

The robbers reportedly stole an unspecified amount of money.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, expressed shock at the incident.

He said, “It was a terrible experience, my palace is very close to the bank. It was terrifying, it was like a war front. They kept detonating grenades during the attack.

“I was in the palace during the robbery, the attack happened less than an hour after a bullion van delivered cash to the bank.

“We have been in touch with the governor and the state police command.”

An effort to get the police reaction to the bank robbery was not successful as of the time of filing this report.