Two persons were feared killed, on Wednesday, at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State when police and youths in the area clashed over the death of a motorcycle (Okada) rider.

One of the dead was said to be the Okada rider who was allegedly evading arrest by the police but was hit by the police vehicle, while the second deceased was said to have been killed during the clash between the protesting Awkuzu youths and the police.

Human and vehicular movements were paralysed for over three hours on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, on Wednesday, following the resumed protest by youths of the community.

Daily Sun gathered that the okada rider was operating beyond the 7:00p.m deadline in the state for motorcycles but turned to evade arrest when he sighted police along the Akwuzu-Onistha expressway.

The deceased was reportedly hit by the police vehicle chasing him and was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

On hearing the news of his death, it was gathered that the youths of the area mobilised that night to the police station at Nteje in violent protest over the death of their kinsman which necessitated the mobilisation of the neighbouring Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, Awkuzu, for a rescue mission.

Narrating the incident to newsmen, a source from the area said, “The young man was riding a motorcycle in the night and was evading arrest when he was hit by the police and he lost control and died while the other person was gunned down during the protest.”

Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the FSARS at Awkuzu was not involved in the clash.

Mohammed’s words, “You know there is state law prohibiting riding of motorcycles as from 7pm in the state.

“So, the young man on sighting policemen in the night, and in the process to escape arrest he rammed into an on-coming vehicle and got wounded.

“When he was taken to a hospital he was confirmed dead. The youths in the area mobilised themselves that night and moved to the Nteje Police Station, accusing the police of killing their kinsman.

“But the police were quick to mobilize and quelled the protest. This morning (yesterday), they mobilised again and attacked the police for the same reason; but the police were able to quell the situation.”

Mohammed disclosed that some people had been arrested in connection to the incident, just as the matter was being investigated.