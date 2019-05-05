<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of November 2 governorship election in Kogi State, thugs suspected to be members of the ruling party – All Progressive Congress and the opposition People’s Democratic Party had a bloody clash on Sunday afternoon at Ayingba leaving one dead with many sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The name of the deceased was given as Ismaila, Yakubu Agba, who was said to be the APC youth leader in the town and also a revenue collector of cash crops in Dekina local government.

Ayingba, in the Eastern Senatorial district of the state is known as the headquarters of political thuggery where the two leading political parties have significant followings.

Although the remote cause of the exchange of gun fire which led to the death of the youth leader is yet to be established, a source said the thugs were testing their strength ahead of the November 2 governorship election.

It was gathered that the thugs who said they were doing ‘rehearsal’ ahead of the governorship election started shooting at about 10am, thereby bringing the town’s activities to a standstill, as residents started running for cover.

The source expressed fear that the number of guns and dangerous weapons in the hands of the youths in the area were terrifying as he claimed some politicians in the last election had actually armed them.

“We were indoors for hours to avoid any incident of stray bullets. Although the police command moved in when they got wind of the incident, at a point, we didn’t even know who was in charge, as the guns continue to boom unabated,” a resident expressed.

When contacted the Police Public Relation officer, (PPRO) Williams Aya, confirmed the incident, saying that only one person (Ismaila Yakubu Agba) died, and one Alhassan Idoko received injury from the said attack.

He said the police were drafted to the scene, shortly after the brother of the slain person reported the matter to the police station in the town, adding that normalcy had since returned.