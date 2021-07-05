One feared dead, two injured in Ogun gas explosion

Tragedy struck on Monday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State as one person was feared dead while two others were seriously injured in a gas explosion.

Newsmen gathered that the incident happened around 8am along Folagbade Road in Ijebu-Ode.

The explosion involved a tricycle, three motorcycles and a Honda SUV.

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder belonging to one of the passengers of the tricycle.

The eyewitness explained that the rider of the tricycle that was conveying three occupants parked by the roadside when the owner of the cylinder discovered that the gas was leaking from the cylinder.

He said the tricycle was parked near a faulty car with a radiator problem.

He explained further that the occupant in an attempt to fix the leaking cylinder alighted from the tricycle, adding that the explosion was triggered by the heat which emanated when the car’s bonnet was opened.

The source disclosed that the accident involved three people.

“The owner of the cylinder had just refilled it with gas and unknown to her, the cylinder was leaking.

“The rider of the tricycle parked by the roadside for the woman to fix the leaking cylinder, but unfortunately, there was a car with radiator problem parked nearby.

“The heat generated by the car triggered the explosion,” he said.

He added that the victims who suffered third-degree burns were rushed to Ijebu-Ode general hospital, but the hospital refused to treat them and they were taken to an unknown hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident.

Akinbiyi said the tricycle, three motorcycles and one Honda SUV were burnt.

He added that the occupants of the tricycle also suffered a severe burnt injury and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Akinbiyi, however, disclosed that he could not ascertain if anyone died in the explosion.