Many passengers were on Sunday feared dead when a commercial bus reportedly plunged into the Ovia River in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident was said to have occurred at Evbonogbon, a boundary community between Edo and Ondo State.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing the report, a video of the accident uploaded on Facebook showed some divers making efforts to rescue the victims.

Some passers-by were heard screaming in sympathy when a baby was brought out of the bus by one of the divers.

It was also gathered that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and operatives of the state police command were later deployed in the scene.

When contacted, the state sector commander of the FRSC, Anthony Oko, promised to get back to our correspondent as personnel of the corps were still trying to locate the scene of the auto crash.

“My unit command is already going there to verify the truth about it. I will give you a feedback,” Oko said on Sunday.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, said that he had not received a report about the incident.