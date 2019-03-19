



There was pandemonium at Oba Akenzua Secondary School and Ihogbe College in Benin City when suspected Cultists invaded the school as one student was feared kill and many others injured.

Academic activities immediately came to a halt following the invasion as dangerous weapon including knives, clubs and battle axe were used in the attack

Both the Ihogbe College and Oba Akenzua are adjacent each other and are located along ICE Road off Wire road in Bénin City.

Teachers and students scampered for safety when the cultists started shooting and attacking students.

Witnesses said the suspected cultists were heading for a target in the area some students who are members of junior rival cult group started throwing stones at them.

The witnesses said the cultists stormed the school and started inflicting injuries on any student they get in contact with

One of the students was said to have been fatally injured and was rushed to the hospital.

When our reporters visited the school, there was heavy security presence.

Two of the suspected attackers that were arrested by the police were crying insisting that they were innocent.

A resident in the area said activities of cult related attacks have been on the rise in recent times.

Edo State Commissioner for Education, Mr. Emmanuel Agbale, said no student was killed in the attack.

Agbale said policemen were quickly drafted to the area and the cultists were chased away.

He said students of both schools have always been engaging in fight.

Agbale said security would be beefed up in the area and that plans were on to merge both schools as one.

The Commissioner said the schools would not be shut down due to the attack.