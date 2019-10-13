<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The people of Isiaku, Alayi in Bende local government area of Abia State are said to be living in palpable fear following what many described as earth tremor that hit the community.

Information has it that the people of Elugwu, Amato, Obuofia, and Obuchie communities; which are the communities that make up Isiaku Alayi, are now living in fears that the incident might occur again.

Sources in the area report that a similar incident had occurred at Elugwu Amankalu Alayi where economic trees, cash crops, farmlands and the community’s only source of potable water has been polluted.

The sources while calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the federal government, Senator representing Abia North Senatorial Zone and chief whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, whose community is close to the crisis area, to come to the rescue of the victims especially by sinking borehole for them as their only source of water supply is polluted.

Speaking on the need for experts to visit the community to ascertain whether they should relocate or not, one of the sources added that the state and the federal governments should assist the villagers who are agrarian in any way possible as the tremor damaged their cash, economic trees, and plantations.

He said the villagers needed help to open up a new road to access their farmlands “because hunger and starvation now stare at their faces.”

The source who stated that it was wrong to hold the impression that the government had not been informed about the incident said: “It’s just that we are waiting for their reaction.”

Some other residents who spoke to our correspondent said they were afraid of an outbreak of water-borne diseases in the community since they could not access their source of water.

Though there was no NEMA or SEMA official to speak to over the matter, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Eneh, in a telephone interview said that there was landslide in Amankalu, according to reports reaching him, adding that there was no loss of life.