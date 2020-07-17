



There is a palpable fear among family and friends of the former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye as kidnappers who abducted Pa Defwan Dariye, the father of the former governor have stopped communication with the family.

The septuagenarian was kidnapped at his residence in Bokkos local government area of the state three weeks ago at a gunpoint and whisked to an unknown destination by the kidnappers.

A source close to the family told newsmen that since his abduction security agencies and local hunters in the local government have been combing the forest in the area but yet to track down those behind the dastardly act and rescue the old man from them.

A family member who simply identified himself as Anthony disclosed that the last time the kidnappers communicated with the family was when they demanded a ransom of N100 Million before they could release the over 90 years old man.





“Presently, we don’t know what to do, the entire family is in a state of confusion, we don’t know if the old man is still alive or not. Our hope is in God and we are praying for God intervention in this situation, the entire family is confused, assuming we are ready to pay the N100 Million ransom who do we give the money?

“The security agencies are trying their best, the society and the government should also team up with the security agencies for the whereabouts of our father who has been with them for more than three weeks now, we are disturbed we want to know his state of health,” he said.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah simple declared thus, “I have been away, let me contact appropriate section in charge of the operation, I will get back to you.”