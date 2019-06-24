<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released One Billion Two Hundred and Eighty Four Million Naira (N1.284 billion) for the payment of FCT retirees.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja the Director, Area Council Pension Board, Mr. Nanzing Nden, explained that the amount was meant to pay 234 retired officers and teachers in the councils.

According to him, this was meant for the payment of those who have submitted their documents and have been processed for payment up to April this year, adding that for the period the board had received only thirty one files that would be process.

He, however, he recalled that at the last briefing he made meantion of plans to start an advanced payment system for retirees captured in the system.

“So as of today, we only have thirty one files that have been send to us from May to date for total liability of N138million which is outstanding.

Speaking further, the Director said the Board looked forward to September this year when It hoped to pay pensioners three months ahead of retirement.

He noted that the ideas was to run away from the former system where people retired and stay for years before getting access to their benefits.

Mr Nden also disclosed that by the year 2020 the Board has the vision of paying six months before the retirement year.

He informed that with the approval of the tender board from the FCT Administration all files belonging to pensioners already paid through the system would be converted to e-files while all old files would be sent to FCT Archives for storage.

Furthermore, Nden stated that the board had also received an approval from the FCT administration include insfrastructure and ICT deployment to further upgrade its accounting, auditing, pension administration and other services within the pension system.

“Another Consultant that had been approved also by the administration is the Actuarial Variations which is in favour of AD Sani. It will be responsible for upgrading our actuarial variations for pension management to handle and attend to pensioners with low payment benefits complaints, ” he added.

The Director while pointing out that some names were omitted in the last variations exercise conducted eight years ago assurred that with the consultancy services all of these would be become a thing of the past.

“Those that will benefit from this consultancy service will have better pay out because we are going to factor increases that have been mandated by the Salary Income and Wages Commission which require that every five years we increase pension. These are some of the approval we have gotten”, said the Director.

He also hinted that from now on, the FCT Area councils Pension Board would be a reference point to other systems, adding That the board would work hard to meet expectations of the pension retirement system.

He then enjoined the retirees to exercise a little patience and allow the account people do the necessary processing of the voucher and also allow it go through auditing before payment commences.