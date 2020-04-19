<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The mobile courts activated by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has prosecuted no fewer than 156 violators of the Stay-at-home Presidential Order aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Wadata Bodinga, the Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), made the disclosure in an interactive session with journalists, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Bodinga said that the courts started sitting on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in AYA, Dantata and Mpape, Abuja.

He said the mobile courts presided over by a magistrate have continued to try violators of the COVID-19 lock down proclamation laws.

He said a total of 50 cases were prosecuted on the fist day out which 40 people were convicted while 10 were discharged.

Similarly, Mr Bodinga said during the second and third days, between Friday April 17 and Sunday 19, 106 offenders were prosecuted.





“During the second and third days about 29 violators were convicted, 11 discharged; 66 were prosecuted with 48 convicted and 18 discharged respectively,” he said.

Mr Bodinga explained that the trial involves pedestrians, motorists and motorcyclists caught violating the order.

He said some of the convicts were fined various sums while others had their vehicles impounded and sentenced to community service.

“The objective of setting up the courts had been largely achieved as fewer people are now seen on the streets.

“The idea to prosecute violators is not aimed at punishing anyone but to discourage people from leaving their homes against medical advice to curtail the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Bodinga, therefore, appealed to residents to comply with the lockdown order to avoid arrest and prosecution.