



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has restated its commitment to the welfare of staff under the administration, while in service and even after service.

Speaking when he flagged Retirees Social Health Insurance Programme (RSHIP), the secretary for Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Alhaji Abubakar Adamu Bappah, called on retirees to key into the project.

Bappah maintained that administration would also give every support needed for the smooth implementation, subsidy and sustenance of the programme for the interest of its retirees.

He explained that the Retirees Social Health Insurance Programme (RSHIP) was conceived to cater for the healthcare needs of retirees, in order to alleviate their suffering and hardship, while trying to access quality and affordable healthcare services.

“It is a known fact that the age of retirement (60 years and above),is the time when there is increased disease burden and health challenges such as diabetes, hypertension and arthritis are common. It is a time when source of income for sustainable is grossly reduced, leading to high out-of-pocket expenditure on health from their merger resources.

Having considered these difficulties, the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) decided to establish the RSHIP with the objective of reducing out-of-pocket expenditure on health of retirees.”

Earlier in a welcome address, the programme manager of FHIS, Dr. Ahmed Dan Fulani, had maintained that the welfare of retirees should be taken seriously, considering the fact that retirement is when the sources of income is reduced.

Dan Fulani revealed that the FHIS would soon open its offices in all the six area councils of the FCT to enable retirees have access to the scheme.