The Federal Capital Territory Administration has banned the use of pipe borne water for car wash business.

FCTA spokesman, Segun Kayode, told newsmen on Monday that government was expending huge funds on water treatment and would not allow wastage.

“We recognise only the car wash points at petrol filling stations; waterboard has not disconnected water supply to those areas,” he said.

Kayode explained that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), had complained to the FCTA that some car wash operators were polluting the city with water and spoiling the roads.

“Apart from the fact that water is being wasted, the same water spread on roads thereby leading to flooding which spoils infrastructure in the city.





“So, we were directed to disconnect water supply in all car wash points not only in Kubwa, but the whole of Abuja.”

Kayode advised whoever wants to operate a car wash to dig a borehole because portable water from the FCT Water board is not meant for car wash.

The official added that FCTA was focusing on are satellite towns that needs water.

He warned car wash operators against reconnecting water supply, adding that the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Service (NCDSC) had been engaged to monitor the water pipeline, arrest and prosecute defaulters.

Chairman, Car Wash Operators Association in Kubwa, Moses Moore, lamented that the disconnection of water supply had paralysed their businesses in the area.

“For now, few of us that have money have started digging wells to get water and operate their car wash business”, he disclosed.