No fewer than 34 traffic offender were arraigned before the Mobile Court as the intensive enforcement of traffic rules begins in the Territory, the Director of FCT Directorate Of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Mr. Wadata Bodinga, has said.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja, saying, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will continue the enforcement until motorists abide by traffic rules and regulations in the Territory.

According to Bodinga , the fines ranging from N30,000 to N40, 000 were imposed on the offenders, after subjecting them to psychiatric test before their trial before the FCT mobile court.

His words; “We started the operation on Ahmadu Bello way and transcended to Ondo filling station at Gwarimpa and all the way to Gudu and our personnel have been stations on all the intersections where some traffic lights are not working to ensure traffic control.

“The operation is basically successful with some little challenges that has to do with the people that resisted arrest.

“We have only one case of someone who tried to run with our officer and along the line there was a minor road accident but fortunately for us nobody got injured.

“The person has since been remanded at Kuje Prison because of his act and deliberate dangerous driving and intention to abduct our officer.





“So far about 34 cases were referred to Mobile Court and were fine after they were found guilty and about 16 cases are been evaluated and tomorrow they will be arraign before the mobile court.

“And the operation will continue and will be intensify until order is restored in the FCT, ” Bodinga said.

On her part, the Acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, said the operation was necessitated by a matching order from the highest body in the country.

She said the FCT Minister, the Minister of State and Permanent Secretary took the assignment seriously, saying ” it doesn’t matter who you are once you are arrested you will be subjected to psychiatric test and be made to faced the law.

“Because no normal human being will beat traffic, so we need to check the state of mental stability and when that is done you know face the law and offenders will pay for their mental evaluation.”

She admonished FCT residents to always be law abiding by obeying traffic law, stating that the faces of offenders would be exposed through the media.

Earlier, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Control, comrade Ihkaro Attah, cautioned against reckless driving, restated the commitment of the FCT Administration to ensure free vehicular and human movement in the Territory.