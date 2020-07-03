



Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja may require more education on how best to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) as most of them are not observing the recommended personal hygiene in spite the daily rise in the positive cases.

Investigations reveal that most people still thronged the markets and other public places within the metropolitan city without their face coverings (face masks).

The FCT residents are also not observing Physical Distancing, Handwashing at public places nor observe the mandatory temperature checks and other recommended health protocols for citizens to mitigate the scourge of Covid-19 pandemic.

Newsmen discovered that most of the shoppers who throng big markets like Wuse Main Market, Garki Market, Kabusa Village Market, Utako Market do not wear Face Masks while many others are not observing Physical Distancing.





The management of the markets visited in the Abuja metropolis during the week refused to provide the infra-thermometer for testing the temperature of traders and customers at the entrance gates as directed by the Federal Government.

Although Handwashing points are provided at the entry and exit gates of some markets like Wuse, Garki, the officials at the gates do not enforce the handwashing protocol.

People literarily push themselves around to gain passage in the markets just as buyers and sellers were seen haggling for prices without wearing their Face Masks.

For this reason, the steady increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the FCT is not a big surprise for any discerning mind hence the need for FCT Task Force on Covid-19 pandemic and Federal Government to act decisively to enforce the health protocols in the public places in Abuja.