The National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) has expressed concern over the spate of assaults on its members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr Roland Aigbovo, the chairman of the association in FCT expressed the concern in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Aigbovo said that said the spate of the assaults on his colleagues while on their legitimate duties was becoming alarming and worrisome.

He stated that doctors and other health workers merely carrying out essential duties in the overall interest and well-being of patients had become victims of unwarranted hostility.

According to him, there have been some incidences recently where doctors on duty were assaulted, citing a most recent incident recorded at Maitama District Hospital, Abuja.

According to him, “A female doctor (name withheld) at the Maitama District hospital, Abuja, was assaulted by a patient’s relation.’’

He said that the patient admitted as an emergency case few days earlier was operated upon to save her life and that of her baby.

He explained that but due to financial constraints, the patient was unable to pay for the surgery and prescribed drugs, which led to some minor complications that needed urgent medical treatment.

He said that “But the patient’s relations insisted on taking the patient home which prompted the doctor to ask him to sign a medical undertaking before his request is granted but he refused.

“This led to the doctor informing the security unit, the partner got infuriated and then beat up both the doctor and the security personnel.”

Aigbovo however, said that patient’s relation was arrested, taken to court and remanded in prison.

He said the association would do everything possible to prosecute anybody who assaulted its members, adding that it was disheartening that any normal person could beat up a female doctor.

He said that such cases would be pursued to its logical conclusion to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to assault its members while on duty.

He added that “Doctors and other health professionals should be respected and not assaulted no matter the provocation”.

Aigbovo said that there were laid down channels for dispute resolutions rather than physically assaulting health personnel.