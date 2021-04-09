



Barely 24 hours after their illicit and nocturnal operation, suspected kidnappers who invaded the house of Barrister David Aigbefor, the vice chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada Branch in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been arrested.

According to PRNigeria, the suspects were arrested by the special anti-kidnap squad of the FCT Police Command.

A credible source said the suspects, after the Police preliminary investigation, will be arraigned in court.

Barrister Aigbefor had fought and subdued the group of kidnappers, who raided his apartment at Tungan Maje, in Zuba axis of Abuja.

The armed kidnappers gained access into Aigbefo’s house, after shattering the gate and entrance door of the living room, with several gunshots.





But they later escaped after the police responded to a distress call and stormed the area.

In an eight-minute-long clip obtained by PRNigeria, Mr. Aigbefo said he engaged the kidnappers in a ‘serious fight’ for over 30 minutes, before men of the community vigilante group and police were mobilised for a rescue operation.

“I had a running battle with the kidnappers for over 30 minutes. But God delivered me from their hands. I was able to fight them back even though they were wielding dangerous weapons. Using only a machete, I was able to strike and mortally injured one of the kidnappers. As you can see, these are bloodstains on the floor and walls of my living room,” he narrated.